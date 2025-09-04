Gorillaz debut New Album at House of Kong

Fans declare the record “absolutely breathtaking” after a secret London debut.

In a stunning culmination of their 25th-anniversary celebrations, Gorillaz unveiled their highly anticipated new album during a top-secret “mystery show” at London’s Copper Box Arena on September 3.

The phones-free event, part of the band’s immersive House of Kong exhibition, left attendees in awe as Damon Albarn and his ensemble delivered a breathtaking performance alongside a constellation of special guests.

With a soundscape described as “like nothing I’ve ever heard from this band,” the album blends Indian, South Asian, and Middle Eastern influences, featuring tracks like “The Happy Dictator” with Sparks and “Fresh Arrivals” with Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey.

The star-studded lineup included Johnny Marr, IDLES’ Joe Talbot, Black Thought, and Anoushka Shankar, while paying homage to late icons like Bobby Womack and Mark E. Smith as “Voices from Elsewhere.”

Fans erupted on social media post-show, hailing the album as “almost perfect” and a bold new direction for the virtual band.

Though the album’s title and release date remain under wraps, its debut has already solidified Gorillaz’s legacy as pioneers of genre-defying music.