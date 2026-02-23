Mullet Moments with Blush

Not just “girly grunge.”

Perth rockers Blush sat down with us for a candid interview, smashing the “angry girl rock” label and redefining what it means to be “too much.”

The band opened up about reclaiming their big personalities and the inspiration behind new single ’embarrassed 4 u’.

Rejecting the notion that women only write about men and heartbreak, they emphasise storytelling about the world in all its forms: sad, angry, and happy.

It’s a fierce conversation on empowerment, self-acceptance, and flipping judgement into power.



