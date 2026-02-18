Black Midi’s Cameron Picton officially launches My New Band Believe

My New Band Believe (Cameron Picton’s new band, that is) has a new single out now.

Cameron Picton, Black-midi bassist, co-vocalist and songwriter, is back with a new band, and their self-titled album, My New Band Believe is set to drop on the 10th of April 2026 via Rough Trade Records.

They have also dropped an epic, frantic standalone single and video ‘Numerology’, out now.

The track will feature on a bonus 10″ version of the album and on a limited-edition Deluxe CD.

With the announcement also came a run of tour dates for the UK starting in April, and North America starting in May.

On the almost entirely acoustic album, Picton enlists musicians including Kiran Leonard, Caius Williams, Steve Noble and Andrew Cheetham.

According to a press release, the album initially came to Picton as a fever dream while he was “delirious in a Chinese hotel room” and “battling through the worst of a sudden illness.”

In 2024, Geordie Greep, lead singer of Black Midi, the London-based experimental rock band, announced that they were “indefinitely over.”

Picton, via a now deleted post on X, said that “we’d agreed not to say anything about ‘breaking up’ so I was as blindsided as everyone else last night but maybe in a different way.”

He also said that he would be “starting sessions for my own record soon, looking forward – should be good, hopefully great!”

And now, here it is!

My New Band Believe tracklist:

01 ‘Target Practice’

02 ‘In The Blink Of An Eye’

03 ‘Heart Of Darkness’

04 ‘Love Story’

05 ‘Pearls’

06 ‘Opposite Teacher’

07 ‘Actress’

08 ‘One Night’