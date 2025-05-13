Doom: The Dark Ages gets an official release time

Bethesda has dropped the official global release times for Doom: The Dark Ages — and it’s all kicking off soon.

Whether you’re firing up Doom: The Dark Ages on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X/S, there’s no difference in the launch times across platforms.

But if you went all in on the Premium Edition, you’ll get early access starting today, May 12, 48 hours ahead of the official release.

For everyone else, it’s the standard May 14 street date.

One thing to note: some early copies are showing that even physical PS5 discs require a full game download before you can get into the action.

Here’s the breakdown for when you can start blasting demons in your region:

Early Access (May 12)

PDT (Los Angeles): 5pm

CDT (Mexico City): 6pm

CDT (Dallas): 7pm

EDT (New York): 8pm

BRT (São Paulo): 9pm

Standard Access (May 14)

PDT (Los Angeles): 5pm

CDT (Mexico City): 6pm

CDT (Dallas): 7pm

EDT (New York): 8pm

BRT (São Paulo): 9pm

BST (London): 1am (May 15)

CEST (Paris): 2am (May 15)

AST (Dubai): 3am (May 15)

IST (New Delhi): 5:30am (May 15)

CST (Beijing): 8am (May 15)

HKT (Hong Kong): 8am (May 15)

KST (Seoul): 9am (May 15)

JST (Tokyo): 9am (May 15)

AEST (Sydney): 10am (May 15)

NZST (Auckland): 12pm noon (May 15)

Get ready to play — it’s almost time to dive into Doom: The Dark Ages!