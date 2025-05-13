The Art of Dragging My Feet: Inside Rizensun’s World

Ricardo Garcia talks heartbreak, homemade albums, and the slow magic behind dragging my feet.
Arizona’s genre-defying solo project Rizensun—helmed by Ricardo Garcia—returns with dragging my feet, an upcoming full-length album that promises to be his most personal and reflective work yet.
HAPPY: You’ve released mostly standalone singles—what draws you to that format instead of saving everything for albums?
RIZENSUN: Standalone singles are fun. I love doing covers as well. Things that don’t belong to a bigger picture are just as valid and interesting as those that belong to a cohesive album or concept.
HAPPY: Your upcoming album is titled dragging my feet—what’s the story behind that name?
RIZENSUN: I’m a visual person, so I tend to make album covers before making the music for them. “dragging my feet” looked cool, so I’m like okay that will be the name.
HAPPY: How does dragging my feet differ from your last album, Ricky, You’re Not a Celebrity?
RIZENSUN: “dragging my feet” will have songs on it that I’ve been working on and have even released over the years.
So I guess the name actually fits perfectly with the idea of doing something slowly over time and waiting for the right moment to finally put these ideas into a full album.
HAPPY: Movies play a huge role in your music—how do they specifically influence your songwriting or the emotions behind your songs?
RIZENSUN: I originally wanted to pursue filmmaking before songwriting or producing my own music. But making movies did not come naturally when I first tried it, so I picked up a guitar instead and started to pour my soul into that.
After years of putting out songs, I finally feel ready to write full on stories and bring those to life visually. Making albums was good practice for me because I tend to (like a lot of artists I know) make up characters and sing songs from their perspective, not mine necessarily.
HAPPY: You’ve mentioned wanting to make indie films someday—do you see Rizensun’s music evolving into film scores?
RIZENSUN: I actually just finished a mini soundtrack for a short film that I have to make as a final for a film class. So putting my name in the credits like “original score by Ricardo* or whatever is going to feel amazing haha.
But yeah I think I have it in me to even score other people’s films. But I have to really fall in love with the story, you know? Otherwise, why do it?
HAPPY: Rizensun started as a solo project, became a band, then went solo again. How was that journey for you and do you feel more fulfilled as a solo artist or as a band?
RIZENSUN: I’m an insecure person at times. I get really frustrated with myself, not other people per se. So working alongside other bandmates is such a blessing. Your friends or people you work with can really believe in you more than you believe in yourself, and that’s such a beautiful thing.
So yes I definitely feel way better being in a band with those who have the same if not similar vision as me.
HAPPY: Your Spotify bio describes Rizensun as ‘the Tyler Durden version’ of yourself. Does music let you express things you can’t in real life?
RIZENSUN: 1000% yes. That’s such a good question!
HAPPY: You’ve referenced Everything Everywhere All At Once as inspiration—is that chaotic, emotional vibe something you chase in your music?
RIZENSUN: Wow. Another great question. Yes. I’m always chasing a feeling. Or that feeling is chasing me.
HAPPY: What was the creative journey behind dragging my feet and why has it taken so long to finish?
RIZENSUN: “dragging my feet” should honestly be called Rizensun. It really is giving “self-titled” because it’s literally the album that I think represents my artistic mission statement if you will.
The songs on there are so important to me it’s not even funny. And I love the title because it accidentally kinda works as an homage to my procrastinating a** personality. It will probably be the last Rizensun album too to be honest (even though I always say that.)
Let’s put it this way. If I find like-minded musicians to join the band, Rizensun will continue. If I don’t, it will end and I’ll become a legit solo artist under my real name haha
HAPPY: You’re incredibly passionate about film and film making, so how did you get into music making before you became a film maker. What inspired your love of both music and film?
RIZENSUN: Honestly just the love of art in general. I loved art class growing up. I felt seen. I played the trumpet in grade school and was even in the jazz band all four years of high school. This is gonna sound pretentious but I learned that jazz is a mind state more than just “the wrong notes” in music haha.
So I try to bring that improv-y run and gun style to my music even to this day. And I also plan to incorporate that feeling into my future films. Also, being broken up with for the first time when I was like 19 did a number on my soul. So yeah.
So yeah to sum it all up, the simple love for art, the ad-libby nature of jazz, and the discomforting yet inspiring pain of heartbreak and life in general are my main inspirations as an artist for sure.
HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?
RIZENSUN: I think I see what you did there haha. This interview made me happy for sure.
And what makes me happy in general is the feeling I get when I’m drinking a slurpee while watching something either really cool or really stupid at the movies.