The Art of Dragging My Feet: Inside Rizensun’s World

Ricardo Garcia talks heartbreak, homemade albums, and the slow magic behind dragging my feet.

Arizona’s genre-defying solo project Rizensun—helmed by Ricardo Garcia—returns with dragging my feet, an upcoming full-length album that promises to be his most personal and reflective work yet.

Following last year’s EP Ricky, You’re Not a Celebrity, Ricardo opens up about the creative process behind the new record, his love for cinema, and how music has become both an outlet and identity. We sat down with Ricardo to talk about procrastination, passion, and the ever-blurring line between art and self.



HAPPY: You’ve released mostly standalone singles—what draws you to that format instead of saving everything for albums?

RIZENSUN: Standalone singles are fun. I love doing covers as well. Things that don’t belong to a bigger picture are just as valid and interesting as those that belong to a cohesive album or concept.

HAPPY: Your upcoming album is titled dragging my feet—what’s the story behind that name?

RIZENSUN: I’m a visual person, so I tend to make album covers before making the music for them. “dragging my feet” looked cool, so I’m like okay that will be the name.

HAPPY: How does dragging my feet differ from your last album, Ricky, You’re Not a Celebrity?

RIZENSUN: “dragging my feet” will have songs on it that I’ve been working on and have even released over the years.

So I guess the name actually fits perfectly with the idea of doing something slowly over time and waiting for the right moment to finally put these ideas into a full album.

HAPPY: Movies play a huge role in your music—how do they specifically influence your songwriting or the emotions behind your songs?

RIZENSUN: I originally wanted to pursue filmmaking before songwriting or producing my own music. But making movies did not come naturally when I first tried it, so I picked up a guitar instead and started to pour my soul into that.

After years of putting out songs, I finally feel ready to write full on stories and bring those to life visually. Making albums was good practice for me because I tend to (like a lot of artists I know) make up characters and sing songs from their perspective, not mine necessarily.

HAPPY: You’ve mentioned wanting to make indie films someday—do you see Rizensun’s music evolving into film scores?

RIZENSUN: I actually just finished a mini soundtrack for a short film that I have to make as a final for a film class. So putting my name in the credits like “original score by Ricardo* or whatever is going to feel amazing haha.

But yeah I think I have it in me to even score other people’s films. But I have to really fall in love with the story, you know? Otherwise, why do it?

HAPPY: Rizensun started as a solo project, became a band, then went solo again. How was that journey for you and do you feel more fulfilled as a solo artist or as a band?

RIZENSUN: I’m an insecure person at times. I get really frustrated with myself, not other people per se. So working alongside other bandmates is such a blessing. Your friends or people you work with can really believe in you more than you believe in yourself, and that’s such a beautiful thing.

So yes I definitely feel way better being in a band with those who have the same if not similar vision as me.

HAPPY: Your Spotify bio describes Rizensun as ‘the Tyler Durden version’ of yourself. Does music let you express things you can’t in real life?

RIZENSUN: 1000% yes. That’s such a good question!

HAPPY: You’ve referenced Everything Everywhere All At Once as inspiration—is that chaotic, emotional vibe something you chase in your music?

RIZENSUN: Wow. Another great question. Yes. I’m always chasing a feeling. Or that feeling is chasing me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rizensun (@levelyellowobviously)

HAPPY: What was the creative journey behind dragging my feet and why has it taken so long to finish?

RIZENSUN: “dragging my feet” should honestly be called Rizensun. It really is giving “self-titled” because it’s literally the album that I think represents my artistic mission statement if you will.

The songs on there are so important to me it’s not even funny. And I love the title because it accidentally kinda works as an homage to my procrastinating a** personality. It will probably be the last Rizensun album too to be honest (even though I always say that.)

Let’s put it this way. If I find like-minded musicians to join the band, Rizensun will continue. If I don’t, it will end and I’ll become a legit solo artist under my real name haha

HAPPY: You’re incredibly passionate about film and film making, so how did you get into music making before you became a film maker. What inspired your love of both music and film?

RIZENSUN: Honestly just the love of art in general. I loved art class growing up. I felt seen. I played the trumpet in grade school and was even in the jazz band all four years of high school. This is gonna sound pretentious but I learned that jazz is a mind state more than just “the wrong notes” in music haha.

So I try to bring that improv-y run and gun style to my music even to this day. And I also plan to incorporate that feeling into my future films. Also, being broken up with for the first time when I was like 19 did a number on my soul. So yeah.

So yeah to sum it all up, the simple love for art, the ad-libby nature of jazz, and the discomforting yet inspiring pain of heartbreak and life in general are my main inspirations as an artist for sure.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

RIZENSUN: I think I see what you did there haha. This interview made me happy for sure.

And what makes me happy in general is the feeling I get when I’m drinking a slurpee while watching something either really cool or really stupid at the movies.