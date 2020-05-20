A look inside America’s first socially distanced gig

Bishop Gunn singer and guitarist Travis McCready played America’s first socially distanced gig in Arkansas on Monday, giving us a taste of what the new normal might look like for live music in a post-COVID world.
The concert had heavy restrictions in place, with an audience of just 200 people in a venue that could easily hold over 1000.
Travis McCready took the stage in Arkansas for America’s first socially distanced gig.
Coronavirus has undoubtedly devastated the live music industry, with experts unsure about when shows can be expected to return, most predictions indicating 2021.
Travis McCready is the first artist to opt-out of the streamed performance route, observing government health guidelines to take the stage in person. Complying with current regulations, concert attendees had their temperatures taken upon arriving at the venue and were required to wear masks at all times.
View this post on Instagram
Live music has a new twist: temperature checks, lots of space between fans and masks, of course! Travis McCready of the band @bishopgunnmusic and Lauren Brown performed at the first ever socially-distanced concert in Arkansas tonight. ⠀ _⠀ In this gallery, Travis McCready, Jody Stallone, and Robbie Helton perform on stage, Lauren Brown performs onstage and concertgoers wait in a socially-distanced line to receive temperature checks at TempleLive in Fort Smith, Arkansas. | May 18, 2020 | 📸: @KevinMazur | #GettyEntertainment #CapturingThePresent⠀ _⠀ Click the link in our bio for more!
While the future of live music remains unknown for now, we can expect more concerts like this to start popping up. In the meantime, it looks like most gigs will be enjoyed from the comfort of home for now.
Travis McCready は18日に、アメリカでロックダウン後初の”ソーシャルディスタンスコンサート”を開催しました。入り口で検温を行い、通路は一方通行、グループごとに距離をとってライブを鑑賞します。まるでSFの世界ですがこれは現実です。全てが元に戻る日はいったいいつになるのでしょうか？？ pic.twitter.com/GbAVo2ZFJK
— sin Хентай (@Sin23Ou) May 19, 2020