A look inside America’s first socially distanced gig

Bishop Gunn singer and guitarist Travis McCready played America’s first socially distanced gig in Arkansas on Monday, giving us a taste of what the new normal might look like for live music in a post-COVID world.

The concert had heavy restrictions in place, with an audience of just 200 people in a venue that could easily hold over 1000.

Coronavirus has undoubtedly devastated the live music industry, with experts unsure about when shows can be expected to return, most predictions indicating 2021.

Travis McCready is the first artist to opt-out of the streamed performance route, observing government health guidelines to take the stage in person. Complying with current regulations, concert attendees had their temperatures taken upon arriving at the venue and were required to wear masks at all times.