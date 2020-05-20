HEROARKY reaches electronic nirvana on ‘Taiyo to Yama’

HEROARKY makes music that will envelop you completely. Over the past couple of years, the Sydney-based artist has carved out a sound for himself that feels simultaneously grounded and far-reaching; it’s rooted in rich, earthly textures, but stretches into far more exciting and experimental sonic territories.

With the release of his new single Taiyo to Yama, he continues to establish his penchant for crafting sprawling, otherworldly soundscapes. If you’re not already across this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On his new single Taiyo to Yama, Sydney-based producer HEROARKY crafts a sprawling, textured, and transcendental slice of electronica.

As you’re probably aware, the world is in lockdown. Many people have barely stepped foot outside of their apartments since this pandemic took hold, so a song like Taiyo to Yama holds a particularly exceptional power. Its delicate and sweeping arrangements will transport you to a place unlike any you’ve ever visited. Synthetic and natural sounds weave into one another, creating an ethereal effect.

Over the course of its seven-minute run-time, the song effectively repeats phrases, subtly luring you into a kind of hypnosis. But rest assured, it’s a hypnosis you’ll never want to break out of.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from HEROARKY, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above. You can also grab a free download of the track here.