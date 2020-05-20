The weather has been pretty pleasant so far this week, despite warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) to get your gumboots out.

It looks like our lucky streak is about to end, with cold fronts, rain and below-average temperatures set to kick in from tomorrow, and carry on through the weekend.

But why does rain always have to be the bad guy? Why can’t rain be the hero for the once? Maybe it’s time to change our perspective, and these five epic movie scenes conclusively prove that all the best things happen when it’s raining.

Here are five movies with epic rain scenes that prove the BOM wet weather predictions may not be so bad after all.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

The final scene in Mike Newell’s classic British film, as Andie MacDowall and Hugh Grant express their love for one another and begin their new life together, proves that all the great romances happen while it’s raining.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

We all remember that epic scene in Frank Darabont’s film as one of the heroes emerge into a glorious, hammering rain that seems to represent his freedom perfectly.

Rush (2013)

Every gripping scene in Ron Howard’s film happens as the rain plummets down, making the track more dangerous, the stakes a lot higher, and the viewing way more entertaining.

Singin’ In the Rain (1951)

This has surely got to be one of the most famous scenes that takes place during a downpour, Gene Kelly sure looks chipper as he belts it out in the rain.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

One of the final scenes in legendary director Clint Eastwood’s 1995 film is further proof that romance was built for moments where the hero is soaked in rain.

So there you have it, five movies with scenes that prove rain is not so bad after all.

And they’re perfect boredom busters while we’re stuck inside.