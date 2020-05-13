Hospital Sports strike shoegaze gold on ‘Go To Sleep’

There’s something immediately hypnotic about the music of Hospital Sports. Over the past couple of years, the Auckland-based outfit have carved out a sound that feels simultaneously grounded and far-reaching. It’s a restrained kind of grandeur; sweeping and immersive, but never overdone.

With the release of their most recent single Go To Sleep, this rare sonic balance is put on full display. Here, the group continue to establish their penchant for crafting well thought out and arresting gems of sound. If you’re not already familiar with this band, now’s the perfect time to change that.

On their new single Go To Sleep, Auckland-based outfit Hospital Sports craft a haunting slice of textured shoegaze brilliance.

All throughout the new single Hospital Sports — made up of Danny Ebdale, Nick Prussing, Laurence Diack — glide through a haunting blend of indie-rock, atmospheric folk, and shoegaze, delivering something uniquely their own. With sparse and textured instrumentation, purposeful percussion, and ghostly vocal melodies, Go To Sleep stretches into otherworldly sonic planes, but never leaves the ground.

Lush, spirited string arrangements weave throughout the song, evoking a brilliant sense of weightlessness. Gradually, the song develops into an all-consuming wall of sound; one that will envelope you wholly.

<a href="http://hospitalsports.bandcamp.com/album/on-we-and-you">On We and You by Hospital Sports</a>

By the time the track reaches it conclusion, you’ll be left submerged completely in Hospital Sport’s rich ocean of sounds.

Go To Sleep is the first taste off the band’s upcoming album, On We And You. Judging by everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, listen to the new single above, and pre-order the album here.