New Music Friday featuring Tropical Fu*k Storm, JACOTÉNE and CIVIC

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

This week’s lineup is packed with absolute gems, whether you’re in the mood for fuzzy riffs or indie oddities.

Wrap your ears around a scuzzy sermon on stupidity, a drop of thumping psych, and a little sunlit synth-pop.

Featuring the likes of Tropical Fu*k Storm, Cut Copy, JACOTÉNE, CIVIC and Bakers Eddy, this week’s tunes are ones to keep on repeat.

Tropical Fu*k Storm – ‘Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser’

Back with a brain-splitting new single, Tropical Fu*k Storm lurches deeper into their art-punk fever dream. ‘Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser’ is a howling, glitchy sermon on stupidity, paranoia and end-times absurdity.

It’s loud, chaotic, and brilliantly bizarre – classic TFS. New album Fairyland Codex drops June 20 via Fire Records.

JACOTÉNE – ‘Stronger’

Tearjerker piano ballad meets post-midnight heartbreak in JACOTÉNE’s stunning ‘Stronger’. A reflective, soul-soaked slow-burner, it’s a raw confession dressed in cinematic shimmer.

Her voice aches, cracks, then soars—gracefully tracing the emotional wreckage of a fading relationship. One for crying in your car, then lighting a candle and moving on.

Cut Copy – ‘Solid’

Cut Copy return with a euphoric reminder that everything will be okay. ‘Solid’ balances dreamy synth atmospherics with emotional heft, slowly building from ambient calm to a dancefloor moment of clarity.

A quiet anthem for the dazed and confused, it proves the Aussie electronic icons haven’t lost their magic.

Grace Vandals – ‘Tobacco’

‘Tobacco’ is a lo-fi firecracker from Grace Vandals—brimming with Patti Smith snarl and the raw earnestness of early DIY alt scenes.

It’s messy, confessional, and gorgeously human. Motels-inspired melodies drape over gritty garage textures. Embrace the chaos; Vandals is an artist finding herself in real time—and we’re all ears.

CIVIC – ‘The Hogg’

Melbourne’s CIVIC charge forward with ‘The Hogg’—a snarling beast of a track bursting with teeth-gritting riffs and cosmic existential dread.

Pairing filthy punk noise with poetic flashes (“sunshine on the ocean floor”), this is the sound of a band leaping into the void. Chrome Dipped lands May 30 via ATO.

The Miffs – ‘The Miffs’ (Album)

Melbourne trio The Miffs slam psych rock, surf and grunge into a fuzz-fuelled sonic blender. Their debut album is a slow-burning fire of fuzz-washed jams and wild-eyed storytelling, confronting big existential themes with ferocious energy.

It’s gnarly, glorious and unpredictable – like a dune buggy ride through your subconscious.

Bakers Eddy – ‘Dust On My Brain’

From low points come loud anthems. ‘Dust On My Brain’ sees Bakers Eddy dig into mental health spirals and self-destruction with gritty, punchy alt-rock catharsis.

Honest, hooky and heavy, it’s the sound of crawling out from under it all and turning the wreckage into something worth screaming along to.

Joe Mungovan – ‘Parachute’

Joe Mungovan’s ‘Parachute’ is a jangly indie gem laced with bittersweet storytelling and Arctic Monkeys swagger. It captures that emotional freefall of knowing a breakup’s imminent, riding the turbulence with grace.

Packed with charm and introspection, it’s an irresistible indie-rock bounce that lands somewhere between The Rions and your favourite ex.

Check out more new music here.