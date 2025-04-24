Couple Weds in Cannibal Corpse Mosh Pit

Because nothing says “forever” like a mosh pit matrimony.

Love and chaos collided in the most metal way possible when Erica and Chris exchanged vows mid-mosh pit during Cannibal Corpse’s Pittsburgh show.

As the death metal icons unleashed “Unleashing the Bloodthirsty,” the couple stood defiantly in the eye of the storm, rings in hand, surrounded by a swirling sea of headbangers.

Erica later took to Facebook, raving about the unforgettable moment: “We said ‘I do’ in the pit—no better way to start forever!”

The crowd, initially moshing, quickly became an impromptu wedding party, proving once again that metalheads are the most loyal family.

This isn’t the first time extreme metal and matrimony have merged—Suffocation’s Frank Mullen once growled “Entrails of You” at his own wedding—but it might be the most chaotic.

Cannibal Corpse is currently tearing through North America with Meshuggah before hitting major festivals like Sonic Temple and Louder Than Life.

For now, though, all hail the newlyweds—the ultimate proof that love is brutal.