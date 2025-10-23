Miley Cyrus unveils original song for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ inspired by LA fires

Miley Cyrus turns LA fire trauma into new song for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Miley Cyrus is set to drop a brand-new track for the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack.

Titled ‘Dream As One’, the song was written with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Simon Franglen, and will play over the film’s end credits when the movie hits screens on November 14.

Sharing a snippet on social media, Miley opened up about the personal weight behind the song.

“Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me,” she wrote.

“The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul… to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true.”

The track draws inspiration in part from the devastating LA fires earlier this year, turning lived experience into what she calls “musical medicine.”

It’s a fitting entry into James Cameron’s sci-fi universe, blending cinematic scale with the intimate emotion Miley is known for.