Ewan Jackson’s ‘The World From Here’: A Tapestry of Nuanced Feeling

The narrative songwriter explores the good and bad of endings on his first physical release.

Ewan Jackson operates from a place of quiet introspection.

The New Zealand-born, Sydney-based singer-songwriter, who crafts his narratives from the intimacy of his flat, has built a reputation on emotive ideas and nuanced feeling.

This deeply personal approach finds its fullest expression yet in his new EP, The World From Here, a title track that not only concludes a handful of singles but also marks a significant milestone: his first physical release on vinyl and CD.

The journey to this point was itself a narrative of shifting geography and perspective. Recorded over a concentrated two-week period in London’s Puzzle Factory Studio, the EP is a tapestry woven from collaborative and solitary moments.

With foundational drums from Jan Simson and bass from Theo Byrd laid down in a whirlwind one-to-two days, the project’s heart was carved out in the subsequent, more reflective time spent between Jackson and producer Edmund Shaw.

This back-and-forth process mirrors the very themes Jackson explores in his songs.

The World From Here, along with its predecessors ‘Camperdown’ and ‘Give Up?’, is fundamentally about seeing things from a new angle.

Jackson uses his signature narrative lyricism and precise harmonies to dissect the complex emotions following a relationship’s end.

There’s no simple bitterness or one-sided sorrow here. Instead, he navigates the rose-coloured tint of nostalgia, the raw human need to be heard, and the cautious optimism of looking forward.

The title track encapsulates a hard-won wisdom: a willingness to appreciate an experience in its entirety, the beautiful and the painful, and a poignant acknowledgment that, knowing what he knows now, he’d still choose to go through it all again.

This mature perspective is the EP’s greatest strength. It’s a collection that feels lived-in and authentic, a perfect snapshot of an artist who has meticulously observed his own emotional landscape.

By bundling these powerful tracks together, Ewan Jackson isn’t just concluding a chapter; he’s offering a cohesive and compelling statement of intent, proving that the most expansive views often come from taking the time to look closely at the world from right where you are.