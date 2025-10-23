The Heart of a Novelist: CD Barnes Puts Songwriting First on ‘Rocket City’

With just his baritone voice and an acoustic guitar, CD Barnes creates a world of poignant characters and moments.

CD Barnes, the solo moniker of Virginia-based songwriter Caleb Davis Barnes, has always had a novelist’s eye for detail.

His debut, A Prize For All Your Courage, established his talent for crafting catchy, literate rock tunes alongside authentic folk ballads.

With his newest album, titled Rocket City, Barnes makes a deliberate and powerful artistic choice: to strip everything back, placing his profound songwriting and resonant baritone voice squarely in the spotlight.

The result is a stunningly intimate collection that feels both immediate and deeply timeless. Rocket City is a masterclass in narrative economy.

Recorded in a single day at Bias Studios, the album pares back instrumentation to the essentials, primarily Barnes’ “Lazarus of a Martin 000” guitar, creating a space where every lyric and emotional inflection is allowed to land with full force.

This minimalist approach perfectly serves the album’s core strength: its vignettes of the human experience. Barnes proves himself a compassionate and observant storyteller, his songs functioning as complete, self-contained worlds.

The emotional and thematic range on this nine-song journey is breathtaking. He can break your heart with the grim portrait of an abusive family in ‘Mrs. Thomas,’ and then stir the soul with the tragic, war-torn tale of ‘Wilfred Owen.’

He captures the giddy, expansive feeling of love in ‘Across the Ocean’ and the poignant, complicated ache of its loss in ‘It Couldn’t Have Been All Bad.’

The title track, ‘Rocket City,’ is a perfect example of his unique storytelling lens, using the life of a minor league baseball player to explore broader themes of ambition and place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Barnes (@cd_barnes)

Barnes’ baritone is the perfect vehicle for these stories: warm, weathered, and imbued with a weary wisdom that makes every sentiment feel earned.

Rocket City is not a loud album, but it is a profoundly resonant one. By clearing away any sonic clutter, CD Barnes ensures that what remains is pure, unadulterated songcraft.

It’s an album that demands and rewards close listening, a collection of happy, sad, adoring, and pensive stories that, together, form a beautiful inventory of the human condition.