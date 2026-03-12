Lola Young hit pause on fame, and came back with a Grammy

Lola Young’s brutally honest comeback

Pop careers rarely pause for reflection. They accelerate, bigger stages, sprawling tour dates and higher expectations. But ever so often, the momentum stops in the most unexpected ways.

For Lola Young, that moment came mid-performance, when she collapsed on the stage at Good Things last year.

Clips of the incident quickly spread online, fans were concerned, speculation filled in gaps, and like most viral moments, the story moved faster than any explanation could.

After the incident, Young cancelled the rest of her tour, and disappeared from public view.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lola Young has now revealed that for two months after her public collapse, she was disconnected from the internet and going through a combined substance abuse and therapy programme.

In the interview, she explained that the collapse came during a time when she was struggling with addiction and burnout while trying to keep up with the rapid pace of a growing music career.

On rehab she stated “[Going Away] was a decision I had to make. What was I going to do, die?”

Now, Young attends Alcoholics Anonymous and has mentioned having a sponsor.

Her most recent album, I’m Only F**king Myself, threads her experiences directly into its themes.

Across the record, Young writes about addiction, self-destructive cycles, and the complicated process of confronting parts of yourself that you’d rather ignore

There is no neat resolution at the end of I’m Only F**king Myself, the album sits in the grey areas–the frustration, the honesty, and the strange mix of clarity and confusion that often comes with trying to change your life.

Young’s debut performance after stepping away was at the Spotify Best New Artist 2026 Party.

Then, she proceeded to collect the BRIT award for Breakthrough Artist and the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance this year.

The strange, but encouraging twist is that while she was stepping away to sort her life out, her career kept moving forward anyway, and now with Young back at the helm, only time will tell where she’ll go from here.