Spotify’s music middle class is growing fast

Hollow Coves and The Last Dinner Party are the new middle class

Spotify’s 2025 Loud & Clear report is out, and while the headlines highlight superstars like Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift raking in tens of millions, the real story is happening further down the ladder.

With over 11 million artists on the platform, most have under 1,000 monthly listeners – yet more musicians than ever are earning a sustainable income.

Streaming is quietly building a new music middle class.

Over 13,800 artists earned at least $100,000 last year, 1,500 cracked the $1 million mark, and even the 100,000th highest earner pulled in $7,300 – up from just $350 a decade ago.

Emerging artists building a fanbase typically see monthly listeners in the low thousands, while steadily growing acts can reach hundreds of thousands, like Hollow Coves (5 million monthly listeners) or The Last Dinner Party (1 million).

Indie names can now thrive alongside global heavyweights – Spotify isn’t just for the elite anymore.

Non-English tracks are playing a huge role too. Hits in 16 languages reached the Global Top 50, with K-Pop, Brazilian funk, Latin trap, and other regional genres driving streams worldwide.

For many artists, more than half of royalties now come from overseas, turning local acts into global earners.

Songwriters are cashing in as well, with $5 billion paid to publishers and writing organisations over two years.

The numbers show a clear trend: while the super-rich keep stacking millions, a growing generation of artists is finally making a real living.

The music middle class isn’t a dream, it’s here, and it’s expanding fast.

Streaming may have started as a way for fans to access music easily, but it’s quietly reshaping the industry.

Smaller acts, indie projects, and niche genres now have a chance to thrive without relying on major-label deals.

For listeners, that means more diversity, more fresh voices, and a music scene that’s richer than ever.