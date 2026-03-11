Shirley Manson reveals she buried her Dad days before Beach Ball rant

The frontwoman has opened up about the controversial event.

Shirley Manson has opened up about the grief behind her viral beach ball rant, revealing she had buried her father just days before losing her cool on stage.

The Garbage frontwoman sparked controversy in December 2025 when she halted a Melbourne show to call out a “fucking douchebag” for throwing a beach ball at the stage.

In a new interview with NME, Manson explained that her father died on October 3rd and she’d been touring ever since.

“My dad died on October 3, I’d been touring solidly since and it was now December,” she said.

“Clearly, I should have been at home but I carried on working. It was a bad call, but it was something I had agreed upon with my dad. I had just buried him the week before.”

While acknowledging her outburst was “a bad error of judgement,” Manson noted the backlash grew so intense that some called for her deportation from Australia.

The following night, fans retaliated by showering the stage with even more beach balls.