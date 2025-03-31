Get Ready, A New Gorillaz Album Is Dropping in 2025

Big news ahead for all Gorillaz fans

Damon Albarn has confirmed he’s finishing a new Gorillaz album set for release in 2025.

Albarn has lately been working on his electronic opera The Magic Flute II, La Malediction, but he’s eager to shift his focus to the follow-up to 2023’s Cracker Island.

The Blur frontman shared excitement for the album’s arrival, with a fan account also receiving apparent confirmation from Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett.

Instagram fan account @everythingorillaz posted about a comment from Hewlett reading, “Yes, the new album is coming out this year,” paired with a thumbs up emoji.

With the album confirmed and hype building, stay tuned for more updates about what the album has in store.