Scott Morrison tested positive for COVID-19

Scott Morrison released a statement last night confirming that he tested positive for COVID after developing a fever on Tuesday evening.

The PM has said he will continue to perform his duties while isolating at his home.

“I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result,” Morrison said.

“I took a further test this evening after developing a fever late today.

“The test was inconclusive, so I took a PCR test tonight, which returned a positive result late this evening.”

