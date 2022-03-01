Torrential rain in Sydney is still predicted to bring flash floods

As the flood crisis continues in Northern NSW and South East QLD, Sydney has also been warned about a massive storm cell, set to cause flash flooding.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet warned Sydney’s inner west residents, saying the “worst could be yet to come”.

The Bureau of Meteorology have said up to 200mm of rain could fall within just six hours in parts of NSW today.

A number of flood warnings have been issued for the Sydney area this morning:

Minor to moderate flooding along the Nepean River at Menangle Bridge that could worsen this afternoon.

Minor flooding is already underway along the Hawkesbury River which could increase to moderate flooding this afternoon.

North Richmond and Windsor may reach the minor flood level this afternoon with moderate flooding by this evening.

Minor flood is already underway along the Cold River at Putty Road.

Minor floods may occur at the Georges River at Liverpool and Milperra.

More to come.