Ukraine president called Russian attack on Khakiv a “war crime”

Heavy bombing occurred in a Ukrainian city with no critical infrastructure or positions of the Armed Forces, causing only civilian deaths.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN that he considers the attack to be a “war crime.”

“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure [on Ukraine] with this simple method,” Zelensky said in a video address yesterday.

The city of Kharkiv speak predominantly Russian and would have been considered more friendly to Russia.

Zelensky called the attacks on the city a “war crime”.

“The Russian enemy is shelling entire residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no critical infrastructure, where there are no positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that the Russians could aim at,” he said in a message on Telegram.

At this stage the international criminal court will investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine, despite the country not being a member of the ICC.

