Priest invites stray dogs into Sunday Mass in the hopes of finding them a loving family

Here’s a pure and wholesome one to make your day. A loving priest of Santana in the city of Gravatá, Brazil, is allowing loads of stray dogs to stay in Mass and hopefully find new families in the process.

Father João Paulo Araujo Gomes opens the doors to his church and invites stray dogs from the surrounding area to attend Mass every Sunday.

Compassionate Brazilian priest brings lost street dogs into Mass every Sunday. He hopes that they’ll find a new loving family.

The priest includes the dogs in the ceremony, ensuring that they are seen. As a result, the cuties can be seen getting lots of pets and even jumping up on the priest as he addresses the church. They’re absolutely adorable.

Father João Paulo has revealed that he also houses the dogs in his rectory. He brings many of them off the streets and keeps them safe. And he takes care of them too! Providing the pups with food, medication and other necessities. The priest keeps his Facebook page updated with statements about the dogs.

“They will always be able to enter, sleep, eat, drink their water and find shelter and protection, for this house is of God and they are of God.” he said.

He also uses his platform to tell his friends and church community about the dogs. Father João Paulo encourages them to spread the word to families who may also be looking for a dog to bring home.

Believers and non-believers can agree that small acts of kindness can change the world. Father João Paulo Araujo Gomes is spreading that love to his community. One doggo at a time.