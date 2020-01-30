On the list this week: an invitation into the mind of a cinematic genius in Federico Fellini: The Book of Dreams while Daniel Susskind imagines A World Without Work.

The search for a perfect life is on in QualityLand, in Dominicana a young immigrant finds new freedom in New York City and icon of modern literature Isabel Allende returns with A Long Petal of the Sea. Let’s check out the selection.

Federico Fellini: The Book of Dreams by Federico Fellini edited by Felice Laudadio, Gian Luca Farinelli and Sergio Toffetti

A pictorial diary of the immensely influential director of La Dolce Vita and 8 1/2 Federico Fellini is presented in The Book of Dreams. It offers a valuable insight into the visual language of a genius of 20th-century cinema. Via Rizzoli.

A World Without Work by Daniel Susskind

The product of a decade of research, Susskind argues that we shouldn’t expect a world where the machines do everything. But they will do more and we must address a key conundrum: how will we able to survive economically when there is less work to do. More at Penguin.

Dominicana by Angie Cruz

Ana is a newly arrived immigrant, lost in the urban jungle of New York. When the shackles of oppression are suddenly cast off when her husband returns to their native Dominican Republic, she’s free to imagine an entirely new American life. Find out more at Hachette.

A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende

Allende’s latest is a sweeping work of historical fiction that spans the twin Latin disasters of the Spanish Civil War and the rise of the Chilean dictator, Augusto Pinochet. The story is simultaneously interwoven with deeply personal stories. See Bloomsbury for more details.

QualityLand by Marc Uwe-Kling

Welcome to QualityLand, a veritable utopia of optimised outcomes in every aspect of your life, all brought about with the help of robots. But when down-on-his-luck Peter notices that the robots have problems – human problems – he faces an unexpected moral dilemma. See Hachette for more.