Finally! Eddy Current Suppression Ring announce first show in four years

Australian underground legends Eddy Current Suppression Ring have just announced their first show in almost four years.

The Melbourne garage-punk band made a return to the scene last year when they released All In Good Time, their first album in ten years.

The band will be performing one show at The Triffid in Brisbane this May, supported by The Goon Sax and Blank Realm. That’s all that’s been announced for now, but fingers crossed there’s more to come.

Starting out in 2003, Eddy Current became one of Australia’s most celebrated underground bands. In 2008 they released Primary Colours which was met with critical acclaim, winning the Australian Music Prize and nabbing an ARIA nomination for best rock album.

After going on hiatus around 2010, members of the band branched off into other acts like Total Control and Boomgates.

They played a handful of shows over the years, including a performance at Golden Plains in 2016, but the only word of new music was a hint dropped to Double J’s Zan Rowe, when frontman Brendan Huntley admitted, “We have been jamming.”

Then the band surprised the world by announcing the release of All In Good Time.

You can catch Eddy Current Suppression Ring at The Triffid on Friday, 1st May. Tickets available here.

