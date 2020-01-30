The Strokes announce performance at upcoming Bernie Sanders rally

The Strokes have announced they will be performing at an upcoming rally for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in February.

The event – named the Get Out the Vote Rally – will take place at the Whittemore Centre Arena in Durham, New Hampshire.

The Strokes are joining Bernie Sanders at an upcoming rally for his presidential campaign, with Casablancas describing them as “honoured” to be involved.

The Strokes are the latest band to jump on board performing at Bernie Sanders rallies. Bon Iver will also appear with Sanders on January 31st at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, whilst Vampire Weekend are slated to do an acoustic set at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on February 1st.

“We are honoured to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot—and fellow native New Yorker,” singer Julian Casablancas said in a statement. “As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

Meanwhile, 22 artists have banned Donald Trump from using their music at his presidential rallies, including the likes of Queen, Neil Young, Nickelback, Rihanna, Pharrell, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Abba, Foo Fighters, and more – at this point, he must be running out of music to play.

Check out the Kii Arens-designed poster for the upcoming Bernie Sanders rally below.