HoMie to mark Youth Homelessness Day with limited edition collection

Comfy threads in support of an awesome cause? That’s the HoMie way.

Melbourne streetwear label and social enterprise HoMie is gearing up for this year’s Youth Homelessness Day, marking the event with a new limited edition hoodie collection.

Each year, the HoMie-led initiative encourages everyday Australians to buy and wear a hoodie to raise awareness for the ongoing youth homelessness crisis.

This year’s Youth Homelessness Day will take place on Wednesday, April 17. In anticipation of the event, HoMie has announced a collection of limited edition hoodies, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to its mission of supporting young people experiencing homelessness.

What’s more, HoMie has partnered with fellow hoodie masters Champion, who will match all sales from the collection and donate a hoodie to a young person affected by homelessness with every purchase.

To celebrate the new limited edition collection, HoMie is hosting a real-life content studio at its Fitzroy store on April 17. The hoodies in the collection are priced at $109 and are available in sizes XS to 3XL.

You can pre-order your HoMie hoodie here. It’s a worthy cause that results not only in some comfy new threads, but in the ongoing alleviation of the youth homelessness crisis. To find more details about HoMie, and Youth Homelessness Day, head here.

Check out some more of the hoodies in the collection below.