Where live music finds its home

Step into The Leadbeater Hotel, and you’re stepping into a Richmond institution where history and modern energy collide.

Once the famed Hunchbax theatre restaurant and later the Eureka Hotel, this corner pub has been reborn as one of Melbourne’s most exciting live music hubs.

Former owner Joe Downey (of Nevermind Bar fame) transformed the space with a bigger stage, a green room, and a killer sound system, because here, the artist experience comes first. “If the musicians sound great, the crowd will follow,” Downey says, and he’s right.

Now, current owner Jeremy Fox has kept the Leadbeater’s blood flowing, maintaining its heart and soul while still keeping the venue fresh!

The 350-400 capacity room thrums with energy, whether it’s indie darlings like Jess Locke or rising rock acts like Holy Holy.

From punk to folk, The Leadbeater champions diversity, hosting local heroes and interstate acts alike.

Beyond the music, it’s a proper pub with a solid beer garden keep the vibe lively. And with its prime corner spot at Church & Victoria Streets, it’s the perfect pre- or post-gig pitstop.

Upcoming? The calendar’s packed, but half the magic is stumbling in blind and discovering your new favourite band. That’s the Leadbeater way.

📍 1 Church St, Richmond

📞 (03) 9421 4160

🌐 leadbeaterhotel.com.au