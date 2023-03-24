The Smile returns: Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s electrifying side project announces new album

Get ready to cheer, music fans, because The Smile, the electrifying offshoot of Radiohead, have confirmed they are currently in the studio recording a brand new album.

The music world is buzzing with excitement as news breaks that The Smile, the band formed by Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, have confirmed they are in the process of recording a new album.

The group, completed by drummer Tom Skinner, has been hard at work for seven weeks and counting, as revealed in a recent email to their fans.

This news is sure to be met with enthusiasm from The Smile’s growing legion of devoted fans, who have been eagerly awaiting new music from the group since the release of their highly acclaimed album A Light for Attracting Attention in 2022.

Produced by Nigel Godrich, a long-time collaborator with Radiohead, the album showcased The Smile’s signature blend of jazz, dub, classical, electro and alt-rock in what Far Out described as an “eclectic yet monolithic project”.

Despite being a relatively new band, The Smile has already made waves in the music industry, earning praise for their live shows and their ability to seamlessly blend a range of genres. The group’s autumn 2022 tour of the United States was a resounding success, and they recently announced an 18-date tour scheduled for this summer.

As anticipation builds for The Smile’s upcoming album, fans and critics alike are eagerly speculating about what new sounds and influences the band might bring to the table. Whether they stick to their winning formula or venture into new territory, one thing is for sure: The Smile’s music is sure to continue to captivate and inspire audiences around the world.

The Smile has also released Tour dates, which you can check out here.