Thom Yorke shares a 20-song playlist of “influences and obsessions”

Thom Yorke has been curating his own 24-hour radio station program called In the Absence Thereof, as part of the launch of the Sonos Radio streaming service.

Ironically, Yorke does indeed have a radio head, contributing to the station a wide array of music that has evidently influenced and shaped his creative obscurity.

Thom Yorke is running his own 24-hour radio station with music that “fascinates” or “moves” as well as detailing his creative “influences and obsessions”.

Thom Yorke has previously curated playlists for radio, such as the BBC sleepy “bedtime mix”. But this time around, the Radiohead frontman has taken the reigns of a constantly whirring station on Sonos Radio.

The new streaming platform functions as an internet radio service with access to over 60 000 radio stations worldwide. After just breaking out into new global markets (US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Australia), Sonos Radio features original guest programming from Thom Yorke and other great artists such as David Byrne, Soccer Mommy and Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Yorke states the radio station features material that, “fascinates or moves me, what obsesses me, challenges me, opens new doors, reminds me of what I might have forgotten, is insanely complex or elegantly simple, violent, messy, heavy or light. Whatever has hit me over the head basically. It may be new or old or just dug up again.”

Each month, Yorke generates a playlist of specially selected songs played on the In the Absence Thereof radio station. The first version playlist spanned across a range of genres, featuring songs from the likes of Thee Oh Sees, Iggy Pop and Floating Points.

The second Sonos Radio Mix playlist, titled ‘In The Absence Thereof…v2’, includes tracks from Kim Gordon, Girl Band and Frank Sinatra… to highlight a few.

“With all this time we have behind doors, I hope this provides a welcome connection and escape .. and perhaps stops the walls closing in quite so quick,” Yorke added.

In the absence of live music during these strange times, expand your horizons and delve into the radio head of Thom Yorke; one of the most fascinating minds in music. Check out the full playlist to In The Absence Thereof…v2 below.