Armed with two acoustic guitars, voices locked in harmony, and a solid head nodding groove Alex and Fergus showed us exactly why Kingswood have been around, and been successful for as long as they have — they tell a story beautifully and drag you somewhere else with their lyrical imagery.

Burning Holes is just one of the singles from the new album Home, and it sees them depart slightly from their rock roots and lean over to the country side. So much so that they debuted on the Aria Country charts at number 1. Catch them all over Australia on their Hometowns tour — more info here.

Here’s what Kingswood had to say about ‘Burning Holes’ before taking the stage:

“This is a song called Burning Holes that I wrote when I was 10 years old and deeply in love. It means a lot to me, and there’s a real resurgence in my fortitude in romance.

That’s not when it happened, I was a much later age, but it’s very similar.

I hope you enjoy it”

Check out the performance below:

To find out more about Kingswood head over to their Instagram.

