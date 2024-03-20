A. Swayze & the Ghosts share new single ‘Cool Cucumber’, announce upcoming shows

Hobart-founded band A. Swayze & the Ghosts will launch their just-released single Cool Cucumber with a string of shows later this year

A. Swayze & the Ghosts have shared their new single Cool Cucumber, celebrating the news with a trio of Australian shows slated for May.

The single sees the Hobart-founded band meld their post-punk roots with ‘70s dance music, marking a welcome shift in their ever-changing sound.

“This song represents our break from people’s expectations, embracing a diverse sound that transcends previous releases,” A. Swayze frontman Andrew Swayze said in a press statement.

“We intentionally moved away from familiar genres and attitudes, signalling our growth and evolution as artists.”

Cool Cucumber is accompanied by an official music video, which was filmed by Keith Deverell and follows the band as they dance cheesily and stare longingly in various 80s-inspired locales. Watch the music video for Cool Cucumber below.

Coinciding with the release, A. Swayze & the Ghosts have announced a string of upcoming shows to launch Cool Cucumber. The band will first perform at Sydney’s Vic on The Park on May 10, before taking to Melbourne’s the Old Bar on May 16.

A. Swayze & the Ghosts will round off their trio of shows with a set at The Grand Poobah in Hobart on May 16. Find ticketing details for A. Swayze & the Ghosts’ upcoming tour here, and listen to their new single Cool Cucumber below.