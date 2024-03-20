Here’s five fresh tracks from Australia and NZ we can’t get enough of

From new previews of hotly-anticipated albums to sizzling night club heaters, here’s five fresh tracks from Aus and NZ that are stuck on repeat

We’re always surprised here at the Happy Mag office but just how much brilliance exists in the Australian and New Zealand music scene.

Each week we sift through countless new releases which somehow seem to outdo the week prior, which is a testament to the ever-growing vibrance of the industry both here and across the ditch.

This week has been no exception, with musicians from Australia and NZ delivering yet another batch of fresh projects that we simply can’t get enough of.

From reflections on the third-date rule by Vetta Borne to new sizzlers from SZA tour opener Shanae, here’s the five tracks from Australia and New Zealand we’ve been bumping on repeat.

Vetta Borne — 40-40

Vetta Borne returns with 40-40, a sweaty nightclub heater that sees the Melbourne-based vocalist reflect on the third-date rule.

“I want you, and I know that you want me,” Borne said of the seductive energy that courses through the single, “so what are we waiting for?”. We’re asking the very same thing. Listen to 40-40 below.

Shanae — leave it

Australian singer-songwriter Shanae has delivered on her promise with leave it, a simmering R&b track that brims with punchy snares and enchanting vocals. Get swept up in the seductive rhythms below.

Good Pash — Supermoon

Press materials for Good Pash’s new single describe it as “feverish,” and that’s undoubtedly the perfect descriptor for Supermoon.

Brimming with pop elements, jangling guitars and a soaring chorus, the track sees the indie four-piece recall a weekend away with friends that turns murderous. You’ll have to listen to get the full tea.

Family Band — Spit

NZ three-piece Family Band have readied audiences for their debut EP with new single Spit.

The track is carried by sharp guitar tones and baritone growls, and sees bandmate Maté Vella ruminate on “ “feeling like a failure when something you work on really hard doesn’t work out.” Family Band’s debut EP, The Dog Box, arrives on April 30.

Hans — Grandmother Is Waiting For Me

Kiwi-Korean artist Hans has tapped Meaningful Stone for the new collaborative single Grandmother Is Waiting For Me; a poignant reflection on the importance of one’s familial roots.

Delicate harmonies and airy synths form the basis of the pair’s tender tales of family reunions and the ordinary moments that make a life.