Ice Cube Stuck in Hotel as Cyclone Alfred Rages – ‘Beach Might Be in the Lobby Soon’

Ice Cube stays cool as Cyclone Alfred traps him in hotel ahead of Australian tour dates

Ice Cube has found himself stranded in his hotel on Queensland’s Gold Coast as Tropical Cyclone Alfred makes its way toward the region.

The 55-year-old rapper, who is in Australia for his upcoming tour dates, spoke to The Project from his hotel room, describing the experience of being caught in one of the worst storms to hit the area in decades.

“I haven’t been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure,” Cube said, staying calm despite the storm’s intensity. While the cyclone, which has been classified as a Category 2 storm, brings destructive winds and heavy rainfall, Cube’s focus remains on his planned performances.

“The beach looks like it’s going to be in the lobby in a minute,” Cube added, a comment reflecting the proximity of the storm and the rising danger.

Scheduled to perform in Sydney on March 7 and Melbourne on March 9, Ice Cube has expressed his intent to continue with his Australian shows, despite flight cancellations and evacuation orders issued for areas in the storm’s path. Local authorities are advising people in the storm’s projected trajectory to evacuate immediately as winds reach up to 96 mph, and flooding becomes a major concern.

For Cube, the storm doesn’t seem to be deterring him. “I’m right here on the beach. I’ll go out there and stand out there. I just need some cash,” he said, ready to carry on with his commitments. Cube’s Australian tour includes special guest B Wise, and the shows are highly anticipated, promising to showcase the legendary rapper’s lasting influence in both hip-hop and film.

While Cyclone Alfred continues to make its impact across Queensland and New South Wales, Ice Cube remains focused on his upcoming performances, determined to see the show go on.

Head here for tickets.