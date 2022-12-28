Ice Cube reveals Tupac’s influences and early days as a roadie

The American hip hop supergroup ‘Mount Westmore’, sat down with People’s Party podcast to talk shop and reflect on one of the greats in the Californian Rap scene Tupac Shakur.

In a recent interview with People’s Party podcast, three of the Californian based rappers of ‘Mount Westmore’ Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short (Snoop Dogg wasn’t present) talked about the early days of meeting Tupac Shakur, and the strong friendship they shared.

Ice Cube, who met Tupac as a young man, recalls that he was eager to be a part of the industry and was always openly discussing his strong affiliation for rap and N.W.A..

Cube went on to share “We had real cool camaraderie. He would always tell me like, you know, ‘This Digital s**t is cool, man, but I want to do records like y’all. Cause where I live at, sh*t is f**ked up. You know what I’m saying? I want to talk about how the sh*t is.’”

Cube also recalled instances of pushing Tupac in the right direction, which led the up and coming young rapper to appear on classic Digital Underground records like “Same Song” and “I Get Around.”

Cube recounted that Tupac was a “fun dude with a lot of energy”

“I just remember him before he started really f**king with Death Row and got into that. He would f**k with John Singleton. I didn’t do Poetic Justice, so John went and got Tupac to do it. It was real cool to see John taking another rapper under his wing and turning him into a f**king star. That’s what he had did it with me, did it with Pac. He did it with Busta Rhymes. It was just cool to see another rapper in the game getting his shot on the big screen.”

E-40 reflected that “I called Pac and he hit me back. ’40, what’s up?’ And that was all I needed to hear. That was 1992. That’s all I needed to hear was his voice and we was locked in.”

Watch the full interview below: