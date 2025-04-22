Bethesda just teased something — and it smells like Oblivion

Looks like it’s finally happening — The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is getting the glow-up fans have been begging for.

After months of leaks, whispers, and suspiciously well-timed “accidents,” Bethesda has officially announced… an announcement. Classic move.

Dropping tomorrow at 8am PT / 11am ET across YouTube and Twitch, the teaser image features a giant “IV” and what looks exactly like OG Oblivion artwork — and let’s be honest, they’re not fooling anyone.

First leaked via an old 2020 Bethesda release schedule during the FTC vs. Microsoft trial (yes, that was a thing), the Oblivion remaster has been bubbling beneath the surface for years. Earlier this year, new leaks pointed to a full-blown remake with support from Virtuos, and just last week? Their website quietly confirmed it, complete with sneak peeks of the reworked game.

If the leaks are on point, expect Oblivion Remastered to drop on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with a Deluxe Edition in tow (yes, horse armor and all).

