Premiere: YT DiNGO shares video for new single ‘Mac-uaimhe (Echo)’

YT DiNGO has today (March 22) shared his new single Mac-uaimhe (Echo), accompanying the release with an official music video.

The track, co-written by YT DiNGO and Àdhamh Ó Broin, pulsates with electrifying dance rhythms and tribal flourishes, as punctuated by Àdhamh’s enchanting vocals.

Mac-uaimhe (Echo) also enlists producer Dave Atkins, alongside contributions from Gumbaynggirr First Nation musician Manduway Dutton and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra violinist Jennen Ngiau-Keng.

The result is a rich musical tapestry that transcends cultures and borders, with ancient language and Indigenous knowledge lyrics translated by Àdhamh and YT DiNGO into English rhymes.

In tandem with this rich storytelling, Àdhamh’s vocals beckon listeners to dance and call upon their ancestors for a ritualistic experience.

The accompanying video, premiering today on Happy Mag, was edited by YT DiNGO himself, and takes viewers on an immersive journey as guided by an ephemeral mermaid.

Interspersed in this ocean-bound venture are clips of Àdhamh dancing in various natural locales, from the river to the lush green forest.

Later, YT DiNGO’s rap verse soundtracks his choreographed portion of the video, as the musician delivers hypnotic dance moves before returning to the shoreline.

Mac-uaimhe (Echo) follows Ngarraanga Wajaarr as the second single released by YT DiNGO this year. Prior to that, the musician tapped Angela and Emily Wurramara for the 2023 single Temptalien.

Watch the music video for YT DiNGO’s new single Mac-uaimhe (Echo) below.