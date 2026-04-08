JAZZY K turns boredom into a breaking point on ‘BORED!’ as PULSE lands in full

Sydney’s rising pop voice reframes boredom as clarity — and builds PULSE around what comes next

Boredom here isn’t emptiness — it’s clarity. The moment something stops working, and you finally stop pretending it is. In a way, it’s almost a quiet spiritual teaching — that feeling isn’t there to be ignored, it’s there to push you toward something better.

Sydney’s JAZZY K leans into that exact feeling on ‘BORED!’, a track that doesn’t sit in the lull of a fading relationship, but locks into the second you admit it out loud. It’s not passive — it’s a shift. A small sentence that changes everything.

Released alongside her EP PULSE, the single feels like a pivot point. There’s a looseness to it that mirrors that emotional release — chants left in, laughter bleeding through, moments that feel more lived-in than polished. It’s messy in a way that feels intentional, like the track is unfolding in real time rather than being tightly controlled.

“Recording ‘BORED!’ was the most fun and tiring session of my life,” she says. “There was screaming, chanting, laughing that we left all throughout the record. This song is not about capturing the feeling of being bored in a relationship, it’s about capturing the moment that you finally admit you are BORED and feel free because you are saying it out loud!”

That moment of admission carries across PULSE. Where ‘BORED!’ captures the break, the EP sits in what comes after — the weird mix of freedom, uncertainty, and rebuilding. It moves between pop and R&B without overcommitting to either, more focused on feeling than form.

There’s a personal shift sitting underneath it too. JAZZY K frames the project as the point where she let go of the pressure that once made pursuing music feel like a risk.

“So when I finally arrived I had no more fear. No fear of failing, no fear of success, I was finally here,” she says. “PULSE is a reflection of me creating fearlessly — it has pieces of my DNA, pieces of my story but most importantly it is led with my heart.”

What BORED! leaves you with isn’t the feeling itself, but what follows it: the choice to step out of the lull and into something louder, brighter — something that moves. The dancefloor isn’t a bad place to start.

Sydney fans will be able to celebrate the release of ‘BORED!’ with JAZZY K at her upcoming EP launch.

Saturday 11 April Alex & Co PARRAMATTA

Tickets here.