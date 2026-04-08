MGK Lost Americana Tour Setlist and Set Times

MGK, AKA Machine Gun Kelly, kicks off his AUS tour this week.
Here’s everything you need to know about the show.
MGK’s fiery energy is hitting up arenas around AUS, with his biggest live show yet, in support of his seventh studio album Lost Americana.
And after hitting up the US and Europe, AUS fans finally get their turn.
Perth, you’re up first, followed by Melbourne this weekend, and Sydney and Brisbane, you’re next week.
MGK Set Times
Set times might vary between venues, but here’s approximately when you can expect MGK and his openers, honestav and Will Swinton to hit the stage.
Doors Open – 6:30
Show begins – 7:15
Will Swinton will kick off the show at 7:15.
Then, you’ll see honestav and MGK take the stage.
MGK Lost Americana Tour Setlist
Of course, MGK’s setlist is set to change slightly from night to night, and he typically plays different covers at every show, but here’s what to expect, based on his most recent set lists.
outlaw overture
starman
dont wait run fast
maybe / WIld Boy / El Diablo
ay!
F*UCK YOU, GOODBYE (The Kid LAROI cover)
Goddam
I Think I’m OKAY
title track
drunk face
bloody valentine
forget me too
B stage
dont let me go
times of my life
Fix You / Free Fallin’ (Coldplay and Tom Petty cover)
Till I Die
Main stage
Iris (Goo Goo Dolls cover)
treading water
DAYWALKER
concert for aliens
my ex’s best friend
jawbreaker
nothing inside
twin flame
play this when i’m gone
papercuts
Lonely Road
cliche
sweet coraline
vampire diaries