MGK Lost Americana Tour Setlist and Set Times

MGK, AKA Machine Gun Kelly, kicks off his AUS tour this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

MGK’s fiery energy is hitting up arenas around AUS, with his biggest live show yet, in support of his seventh studio album Lost Americana.

And after hitting up the US and Europe, AUS fans finally get their turn.

Perth, you’re up first, followed by Melbourne this weekend, and Sydney and Brisbane, you’re next week.

MGK Set Times

Set times might vary between venues, but here’s approximately when you can expect MGK and his openers, honestav and Will Swinton to hit the stage.

Doors Open – 6:30

Show begins – 7:15

Will Swinton will kick off the show at 7:15.

Then, you’ll see honestav and MGK take the stage.

MGK Lost Americana Tour Setlist

Of course, MGK’s setlist is set to change slightly from night to night, and he typically plays different covers at every show, but here’s what to expect, based on his most recent set lists.

outlaw overture

starman

dont wait run fast

maybe / WIld Boy / El Diablo

ay!

F*UCK YOU, GOODBYE (The Kid LAROI cover)

Goddam

I Think I’m OKAY

title track

drunk face

bloody valentine

forget me too

B stage

dont let me go

times of my life

Fix You / Free Fallin’ (Coldplay and Tom Petty cover)

Till I Die

Main stage

Iris (Goo Goo Dolls cover)

treading water

DAYWALKER

concert for aliens

my ex’s best friend

jawbreaker

nothing inside

twin flame

play this when i’m gone

papercuts

Lonely Road

cliche

sweet coraline

vampire diaries