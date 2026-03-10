The full Vivid Live lineup is here – Matt Berninger and Earl Sweatshirt to join Mitski

The full Vivid LIVE lineup just dropped for 2026 – and it’s stacked.

Running from Friday the 22nd of May to Saturday the 13th of June, more than 50 artists from Australia and around the world, will hit the Vivid LIVE stage.

Curated by the Opera House’s Head of Contemporary Music Ben Marshall, Vivid LIVE is the largest and most exciting event for contemporary music at the venue.

The program is bringing together one-off collaborations, special anniversary performances, global icons, and emerging local talent.

“From world premieres to Australian debuts, and performances coming exclusively for Vivid LIVE, this year’s program celebrates the subcultural best coming overground,” said Marshall.

The Opera House concert hall is at the center of the action.

But, performances will be happening in a collection of diverse venues around Sydney.

Mitski was previously announced as the headlining, Australian exclusive act and has already sold out four huge nights.

She’s joined by Matt Berninger (The National), Thee Sacred Souls, Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE, King Stingray, and Mogwai, among many others.

Berninger’s return to the Opera House will see a unique, intimate performance including his album Get Sunk, along with other work from his solo and band catalogue.

Don’t forget to check out the curated cinema program at the playhouse, either.

It’s packed with films exploring the diverse nature of music and performance.

Daft Punk’s Electroma, Paris is Burning and Human Traffic are sure to be audience hits.

And that’s not all, either.

Among some genre-defying musical performances at Carriageworks arrives acclaimed contemporary dance company Chunky Move with U>N>I>T>E>D.

It’ll be a mystical presentation of movement – the latest in their ‘speculative future’ works.

The insiders pre-sale arrives Wednesday 11 March at 12pm, with the what’s on pre-sale starting Thursday 12 March at 9am.

General sale tickets are also on sale on Monday the 16th March, at 9am.

See the full lineup and ticket info here.