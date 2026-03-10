Liam Gallagher says Oasis reunion was ‘For the Catering’

If you thought the 540 million Oasis reunion tour was purely about the money, think again.

According to Liam Gallagher, the “real” reason he and Noel got back on stage wasn’t legacy, brotherly love, or even the fat paycheque – it was the catering.

In classic Liam fashion, he told fans on X that the band reunited for the grub.

When a fan suggested it might all be about the cash, Liam quipped: “Silly Billy’s we did it for the catering.”

When pressed further about the astronomical payday, he shrugged: “As if.”

Of course, “doing it for the food” is very much Liam being Liam, but the tour itself was far from indulgent chaos.

Reports say the brothers enforced a strict “no booze, no cigarettes” policy on the road to stay in peak vocal shape and avoid the blow-ups that tore them apart in 2009.

Based on Liam’s rider and his 2025 tour comments, the food he “agreed to the tour for” reads like a British comfort-food fantasy.

Shepherd’s Pie is non-negotiable, fish and chips are a UK staple, bacon buttys fuel pre-show or late-night cravings, and high-end “school dinners” like sausages and mash, roasts, and sticky toffee pudding nod to childhood nostalgia.

Unlike the 90s’ booze-fueled chaos, this reunion swapped champagne for manuka honey, herbal teas, and sparkling water, with B12 injections keeping the lads in peak form.

By talking up the grub, Liam both trolls the media and maintains his “man of the people” image.

As he told a fan, “I’m not doing it for the glory, I’m doing it because the mash was calling my name.”

Still, they celebrated the end of the 41-date Live ’25 tour in Brazil with a no-expense-spared party – just maybe not as messy as fans expected.

Looking ahead, Oasis are taking a 2026 hiatus.

Liam says he has “nothing to do until 2027” and plans to enjoy the FIFA World Cup in peace.

That said, hints of a 2027 return are already in the air, with Liam teasing, “it’s not even half-time yet.”

For now, a documentary from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will bridge the gap, chronicling the tour’s chaos, triumphs – and, of course, the catering.