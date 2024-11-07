Grace Emily Hotel to Hindley Street Music Hall – here’s the best venues to catch music this Good Music Month

This November, South Australia is bringing the heat with an unmissable lineup of live music and events across the state.

Where would we be without the venues? The lifeblood of any music scene, these spaces are where the raw energy of live performances meets the intimate connection of the crowd.

South Australia’s venues are absolutely essential for keeping the local music culture alive, and right now, they’re cranking things up to the next level for Good Music Month.

Whether you’re heading to Grace Emily Hotel for a set by Folk Bitch Trio, or vibing to the best indie rock Australia has to offer with Hollow Coves and The Grogans, there’s a show for every music taste.

Across 158 venues -from the raucous, beer-soaked nights at every bar and pub across this great state, to the laid-back blues at Memphis Slim’s House of Blues, these venues prove time and time again that live music thrives best at home. Here are just a few highlights you can’t afford to miss this Good Music Month – get ready for an unforgettable November.

Hindley Street Music Hall

The newly revamped Hindley Street Music Hall is where the best of comedy, theatre, and live music come together in a stunning new space. With acts like Mother Mother, John Butler, and Xavier Rudd lined up for November, this venue promises to be an epic addition to Adelaide’s live scene. With a capacity of 1,800 and a focus on safety and inclusivity, it’s the perfect spot to experience some of the biggest names in music.

The Excelsior Hotel

For a more intimate experience, head to The Excelsior Hotel in the up-and-coming Brompton area. With a laid-back atmosphere and a commitment to great local music, this family-owned venue is perfect for a night out in Adelaide’s vibrant heart. Catch some killer local acts like Rock City and enjoy a drink while soaking up the tunes.

Royal Oak Hotel

If you think the Royal Oak is just another quaint North Adelaide pub, think again. Every month, the Oak hosts some of the best live jazz, swing, and blues you’ll find anywhere. Twice a month, the Royal Oak welcomes the Jazz in Cheek Quintet, featuring Bonnie Lee Galea, Richard Coates, Quinton Dunne, Steve Todd, and the occasional special guest like Robbie Chenoweth. Catch these cheeky jazz nights with free entry and the best vibes in town. Plus, don’t miss the reggae weekend extravaganza with One Love playing island grooves and serving up delicious Jamaican food.

The Gov

For over 40 years, The Gov has been the heart and soul of Adelaide’s live music scene. With big names like Joe Camilleri & The Black Sorrows, Grinspoon, and The Doors Alive (UK) gracing the stage this month, it’s clear why The Gov is a must-visit. Known for its excellent acoustics, welcoming staff, and legendary reputation, it’s no surprise that this venue remains a fan-favourite for locals and touring artists alike. Don’t miss Bombay Bicycle Club or Illy while you’re there – it’s always a party.

Lion Arts Factory



If you’re into indie rock, Lion Arts Factory is the place to be this November. Located in Adelaide’s west end, this multi-purpose arts venue has hosted some of the best in the biz. With bands like Hollow Coves and The Grogans on the lineup, get ready for some seriously good indie rock.



The Bridgeway

An institution in Adelaide’s north, The Bridgeway has been a rock ‘n’ roll hub for over five decades. With capacity for 400+ people and world-class production, it’s the place to catch both iconic tribute bands and huge Aussie acts. Coming up this month are performances from Grinspoon, ABBA Gold, and Santana & The Doobie Brothers Tribute, so if you want a night packed with classics, this is where you need to be.

Mick O’Shea’s Hotel

Gateway to the McLaren Vale wine region, Mick O’Shea’s is a local watering hole that doubles as a live music hotspot. With live bands every Saturday night and chilled-out acoustic tunes on Sunday afternoons, it’s the perfect spot for kicking back and letting the music wash over you.

The Oyster Bar

Set against the stunning backdrop of Holdfast Shores, The Oyster Bar is a must-visit for seafood lovers and music fans alike. While you enjoy fresh oysters and local wine, let the live tunes keep you entertained in this modern venue with gorgeous marina views. It’s the perfect mix of food, drink, and atmosphere.

The Feathers

Voted Best Beer Garden in Oz, The Feathers offers more than just a great space to enjoy a cold one. Whether you’re chilling in the Garden Bar or enjoying a meal at the Pavilion Cafe, live music is always on the menu. With a huge lineup of acts throughout November, including The Fallen Saints and Stefan Hauk, The Feathers is where you need to be for a night of great tunes.

Shotgun Willies

For something a bit more country, Shotgun Willies delivers the goods with a western saloon vibe and stacks of live music. If you love a honky-tonk sound, Kickass Cowgirls and Nick West will have you two-stepping all night long.

Overland Corner Hotel

Looking for something a bit more off the beaten track? The Overland Corner Hotel is a charming country pub hosting Sounds of Us and other live performances. If you’re in the mood for a laid-back gig in a classic Aussie setting, this is the place to be.



From hidden gems to iconic institutions, South Australia’s live music venues are firing on all cylinders this November. Whether you’re into blues, rock, reggae, or indie, there’s a gig for every taste. So get out there and experience the magic of South Australia’s live music scene – it’s going to be a month to remember.

Head to GGM to check out the full venue guide.