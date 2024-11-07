We found folk heaven in Eugene Fox’s debut single

Melbourne’s Eugene Fox, an enigmatic up-and-comer in the Aussie folk scene, has just released his fiery debut single ‘Miss the Goalie’

This track marks the first offering from Fox, who has spent years honing his craft in writing and recording, building up a well of experience that’s now ready to be unleashed.

After receiving his autism and ADHD diagnoses later in life, Fox has spent much of his time pursuing his passions quietly, working under the radar but with a fierce drive.

Blending themes of sex, creation, powerlessness, regret, hope and hedonism, “Miss The Goalie” strikes a perfect balance between turmoil and optimism.

Fox is candid about how his neurodiversity affects his music-making, sharing that, “I write best when I empower the broad nature of my neurodiversity… I have to protect my eyes and ears even when inside often. I’m very grateful to have these solutions as well as a lot of energy and drive.”

“I use noise cancelling headphones and sunglasses on a daily basis, without them, my light and sound sensitivity makes it impossible to function. But I can always see the music.”

“Miss The Goalie” opens with a blues-style, plucky guitar riff that carries an undeniable sense of momentum and flow.

A rhythmic click in the background keeps the pace, while layered voices fading in and out of focus and an eerie beauty remaining throughout.

Mixed and mastered by Peter Holz, who’s worked for the likes of Peking Duk, Vance Joy and Gang of Youths – the track’s dark humour and catchy nature are undeniable.

Fox’s vocals are staggeringly unique, evoking a sound that feels like a blend of Nick Cave’s gravitas and Milky Chance’s offbeat charm.

It’s a dark and atmospheric folk track with elements of unwavering brightness, which is telling of Fox’s ability to play with different moods all at the same time, through both his sounds and his lyrics.

“Miss The Goalie” is a truly stirring track, and you may find it as unnerving as you do addictive.

Check out the track below.