Chloe Maddren, comedian and podcaster, swung by Happy to chat about her podcast The Friend Request.

Candid, funny, and hella charming, Chloe is a total talent whose Brisbane roots and creative background in music and film shine through in her work.

Her popular podcast has featured guests like Anisa Nandaula, Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde, and Jenny Tian, with conversations that blend humour, vulnerability, and pop culture.

Tune in for a laugh, keep an eye out for her upcoming projects, and stay connected to Chloe Maddren via Instagram.

