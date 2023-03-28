VOIID’s debut LP ‘Watering Dead Flowers’ makes waves in Australia’s DIY punk scene

Australian punk band VOIID has been making waves in the country’s DIY underground scene since 2015 with their acerbic EPs and feminist punk anthems, and now they’re back with debut LP, Watering Dead Flowers.

The album draws from diary entries and personal experiences to explore the emotions and relationships of young adulthood. VOIID’s lyrics tackle issues such as anxiety, dissociation, and the complexities of familial relationships. The personal remains political in VOIID’s music, and the band continues to advocate for women’s rights and empowerment.

At the core of the album is the friendship between Anji and Kate, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, respectively. The two met in high school and began playing together in Kate’s basement bedroom. Kate’s move to Brisbane led to the formation of the rest of the band, and VOIID began performing together underage at shows in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and Sydney. The bond between Anji and Kate remains the band’s strongest anchor, providing a sense of stability in the face of the ever-changing dynamics of romantic and familial relationships.

Recorded in 2021 by Matt Cochran at Birthday Boy Studios, “Watering Dead Flowers” retains the raw, unpolished sound that VOIID is known for. The album’s guitars are gritty and powerful, and Anji’s vocals are at once headstrong and vulnerable. The band experiments with a new prettiness in their sound on tracks like “Lexapro,” adding a touch of syrupy sweetness to their punk rock sound.

VOIID’s music has always been political, but “Watering Dead Flowers” marks a new level of introspection for the band. The album is a powerful statement on the complexities of growing up and the importance of friendship in navigating those complexities. With their fierce feminist punk rock, VOIID continues to push the boundaries of what punk rock can be, providing a space for listeners to feel empowered in their anger, wildness, and friendships.

Listen to Free Kitten below:

VOIID

Watering Dead Flowers Australian Album Tour

with special guests BLINDGIRLS

Fri Jun 9 The Lansdowne Warrang / Sydney NSW

With guests BLINDGIRLS and The All Mother

Sat Jun 10 La La La’s Dharawal / Wollongong NSW

With guests BLINDGIRLS and The Sweaty Bettys

Fri Jun 16 Northcote Social Club Naarm / Melbourne VIC

With guests BLINDGIRLS and Garage Sale

Sat Jun 17 Crown & Anchor Tarndanya / Adelaide SA

With guests BLINDGIRLS and Twine

Sat Jun 24 The Zoo Meanjin / Brisbane QLD

With guests BLINDGIRLS and Sacred Hearts