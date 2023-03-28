Unleash your inner maestro because Apple Music Classical has arrived

Classical music enthusiasts can finally rejoice as Apple has launched its much-awaited Apple Music Classical, offering an extensive collection of over five million tracks.

Apple Music Classical has finally arrived, and it’s a gift to classical music lovers everywhere. With the world’s largest classical music catalogue at your fingertips, you’ll be able to explore over five million tracks, from celebrated recordings to hidden gems. And with exclusive content from world-famous orchestras and conductors, you’re sure to discover new favourites.

But this app isn’t just about the music – it’s about the experience. With a redesigned search function, you’ll be able to find exactly what you’re looking for with ease. And once you’ve found it, the app’s interface ensures that you always know exactly who and what you’re listening to.

Apple has always been about music, and this app is no exception. From the highest quality audio available to expertly curated playlists, Apple Music Classical has everything you need to fall in love with classical music all over again. And with exclusive new artwork, including high-resolution digital portraits of some of the world’s greatest composers, you’ll be able to see classical music in a whole new light.

But it’s not just about the classics – the app also offers insights and recommendations that will help you explore and discover new works. With over 700 playlists created by expert editors, you’ll be able to dive deep into the world of classical music and find your new favourites.

Apple Music’s latest addition has received high praise from renowned classical composers and musicians. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who was involved in early conversations about the app, spoke about the app’s ability to connect people through classical music: “Classical music — and all of culture — is fundamentally about connection, about forging bonds of understanding across time and space. It’s innovations like this that make that connection possible, that give us space for our curiosity to run, to rediscover the familiar and to rejoice in the unexpected.”

Violinist Hilary Hahn expressed trust in Apple Music Classical’s high-quality uncompressed audio, which accurately captures the subtleties of her performances. Meanwhile, composer Jonny Greenwood praised the app’s ability to provide elegant solutions to the unique problems of classical music streaming, making classical music accessible to new and old fans alike. Gordon P. Getty, a composer and supporter, called Apple Music Classical an “extraordinary moment in our profession,” and praised its celebration of diverse artists and legendary recordings.

Apple Music Classical’s world-class catalogue of over five million tracks, exclusive content from world-famous orchestras and conductors, and some of the greatest classical music institutions, and

extensive metadata ensure that everyone involved in the creation of classical music, composers to musicians, gets the credit they deserve. With its elegant solutions to the unique problems of classical music streaming, it’s set to advance the cause of music for generations to come.

Apple Music Classical is the perfect addition to any Apple Music subscription, providing a complete music experience for everyone, from long-time classical fans to first-time listeners. And with the app available at no extra cost with nearly all Apple Music subscriptions, there’s no reason not to give it a try.

So if you love classical music, or if you’re just looking to explore something new, download Apple Music Classical today and experience the world’s largest classical music catalogue like never before. Apple loves music, and with this app, you will too.