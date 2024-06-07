The past six months have been a whirlwind for Barley Passable, the phenomenal dance/electro band from Sydney.

Hot on the heels of their latest track, “Dial Tone” ft. Abby Bella May, they’ve unveiled a fresh new single, “By My Side,” featuring Amber Rose.

Long time friends Barley Passable and Amber Rose recently stopped by Happy Mag for a Live from Happy Session, delivering a stunning rendition of “By My Side.”

The electropop duo, comprised of Kai Ollmann and Davy Brown, is just beginning their musical journey. Their music, designed for movement, mood, and mayhem, blends modern pop with a diverse range of influences from the past.

