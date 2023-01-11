Gross, the Chainsmokers admitted to getting ‘closer’ via threesomes

“It’s almost like we were forced by the European government, because they don’t separate their beds ”, The Chainsmokers recalled of their illicit Eiffel Tower tour moment.

The Chainsmokers have admitted to sharing threesomes with fans on multiple occasions, making the saucy admission — which rivals that of Happy Mag‘s sex survey results — on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy Podcast. The producer duo — comprised of thankfully-unrelated buddies Drew Taggart and Alex Pall — recalled a particular escapade during a European tour, when they were “forced” into a threesome given the continents’ hotel room feng shui.

“It’s been a long time,” Pall recalled. “It was the days when we used to have to share the hotel rooms. We’d be in Europe, they have the two beds. They don’t even split them apart. They literally have two singles. So it’s almost like we were forced. By the European government, because they don’t separate their beds.” Pall went on to explain that the third participant was never a “die-hard fan”, which we assume means they weren’t wearing a Closer merch t-shirt.

Pall explained that engaging in a threesome with his colleague (which you’d assume would be a HR issue) was never a planned experience, to which Taggart replied: “I feel like that’s how threesomes happen, though.” Given the duo’s plans to be the first act to perform in space in 2024, you’d think there’d be more pressing topics to discuss, but podcast host Alex Cooper went on to discuss Pall and Taggart’s past relationships.

In an admission that reaches Fatal Attraction-levels of stalkerism, Pall recalled an experience which saw an ex-girlfriend track him using a pet-food dispenser. “I’d been getting spied on for like seven months with this fucking pet camera,” Pall said, in what reads like an infomercial for the Skymee Owl Robot.

Somehow outdoing that ex’s efforts, Pall also reminisced not-so-lovingly on another past beau, who he accused of funding her cocaine addiction by urinating on strangers from Craigslist. It marks the latest kinky admission to be heard on the Call Her Daddy podcast, following John Mayer’s revelation that he serenades women with his guitar after sleeping with them.