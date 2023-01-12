Watch the official video for Bob Dylans ‘Not Dark Yet’

Bob Dylan releases Not Dark Yet (Version 1) today from the forthcoming bootleg series slated for release later this month.

Bob Dylan is set to drop Bob Dylan Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 January 27th, to celebrate the album and its enduring impact 25 years after its original release

To get the ball rolling, our favourite folk-rocker has just dropped Not Dark Yet (Version 1), which is featured on the second disc of outtakes and alternate versions of tracks alongside an official video.

Holding all the hallmarks we have come to know and love him for, Not Dark Yet is an organ-filled bluesy introspective Dylan classic. Watch the video below: