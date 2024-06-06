VIVID’s Tumbalong Nights Killer Lineup with Arnhem Lands’ Wildfire Manwurrk & 3% Album Launch

Get yourself down to Tumbalong Nights for the last week of VIVID, because this is as good as it gets!

Right in the heart of the Vivid Sydney Light Walk, Tumbalong Nights is the place to be for free, top-notch music.

Featuring some of the best international acts and local talent, it’s set to be an unforgettable experience.

Thursday 6 June: Wildfire Manwurrk + Battlesnake Kick off the last week with a bang! Rock out with Arnhem Land’s Wildfire Manwurrk, and then get ready for the high-energy theatrics of Sydney’s glam rockers, Battlesnake.

Friday 7 June: K-Indie Festival feat. Silica Gel + sunwoojunga Get your K-Indie fix with two of Korea’s coolest acts: indie rockers Silica Gel and the jazzy pop vibes of sunwoojunga. It’s a Vivid Sydney exclusive you won’t want to miss.

Saturday 8 June: Grentperez + FRIDAY* Spend your Saturday night soaking up the smooth R&B and vintage bossa nova sounds of Grentperez, followed by the genre-blending grooves of FRIDAY*. Bring the kids early for some fun tunes from Formidable Vegetable at 5 pm.

Sunday 9 June: Sounds of Afrobeat Dive into a night of rhythm, dance, and vibrant culture with Sounds of Afrobeat. Expect larger-than-life performances, DJs, and even some fire breathing to keep things sizzling.

Monday 10 June: Club Broadway + The Carpenters From Kempsey Originally scheduled for another night but worth the wait! Sing along to hit musical-theatre tunes with Club Broadway, and laugh out loud with the quirky Carpenters From Kempsey. Don’t forget to come early for The Beanies’ kids’ music at 5 pm.

Tuesday 11 June: DJ Huwston Wednesday 12 June: DJ Lady Chika

Thursday 13 June: Teenage Joans + Lola Scott Get ready for a wild night of all-female punk and pop energy with Adelaide duo Teenage Joans and Sydney’s own Lola Scott.

Friday 14 June: 3% Presents ‘Kill the Dead’ Album Launch featuring Jessica Mauboy Celebrate First Nations rap supergroup 3%’s new album with an epic launch party. Featuring Jessica Mauboy and a line-up of incredible artists from the record, including Say True God?, Tia Gostelow, Marlon, and Denni.

Saturday 15 June: Budjerah + Jem Cassar-Daley Close out Tumbalong Nights with a bang! Budjerah, the National Indigenous Music Awards 2023 Artist of the Year, will lift you up with his amazing alt-pop sounds. Plus, enjoy the soulful storytelling of Jem Cassar-Daley. Come early for some kids’ fun with The Quokkas at 5 pm.

With such an awesome and diverse line-up, Tumbalong Nights at Vivid Sydney is the place to be.

