Premiere: Will Baker dazzles with new ‘Eddie’ single and music video

Will Baker reflects on changing friendships on ‘Eddie’, the singer-songwriter’s second single of 2024.

Will Baker has shared his second single of 2024, an impeccably produced and thoughtful track titled ‘Eddie’. The song showcases Baker’s buttery vocals with a distinct indie pop sound courtesy of drummer Giacomo Benventu and producer Luke Bertoz.

‘Eddie’ is carried by an infectious rhythm section that explodes with vibrant colour on the chorus, alongside sunny guitar melodies and Baker’s masterful vocal rasp.

While the pristine pop sound alone is enough to win over fans, Baker pairs it with equally engaging storytelling.

‘Eddie’ sees the singer-songwriter reflect on his friendships and how they’ve changed as he’s grown up, watching on as mates go down separate paths.

“Eddie is about watching people you grow up with turn into people that they said they would never be,” Baker explained in a press statement.

“I remember wanting to write a song about one of my mates who was going down a bad path.” In a sure sign of his future pop stardom, Baker accompanies the single with an official music video, co-directed by himself and Harry Corcoran.

The clip takes visual inspiration from iconic rock ‘n’ roll stars like Elvis Presley, following a glitter-faced Baker as he delivers a performance brimming with 70s swagger. Watch the music video for ‘Eddie’ below.

“The music video was nuts,” he recalled. “The theme was very rock n roll which we all bought into very well.” In March, Baker shared the infinitely catchy single ‘Racing Car’, ushering what’s sure to be a breakout year for the rising act.

Elsewhere, he served as the support act for Joel Leggett, MYMA and Charli Lucas, and plans to add ‘Eddie’ to his live setlist for future shows. In the meantime, check out Will Baker’s new single below.